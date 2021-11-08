Kappy Boehmer, age 88, of Rice Lake, WI, died Monday, November 1, 2021 in Rice Lake due to COVID pneumonia.

She was born on March 20, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN.  Kappy graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1951 and then attended the University of Miami Florida.  She was married to Bob Boehmer on August 8, 1953 in Rice Lake.  They became the 3rd generation that owned and operated Boehmer’s Ace Hardware for many years.

She was active in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cub Scouts, Brownies, Girl Scouts, Rice Lake Elk’s Lodge, playing cards, reading, listening to audio books, being with her friends and family.  Kappy loved being a Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.  

She is survived by children, Steve (Joanie) Boehmer, Lori (Jerry) Ryan, Kim Boehmer and Greg (Annie) Boehmer; 10 grandchildren; three bonus grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; nine siblings; many nieces and nephews.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; a son, Tim; her parents; many dear family and friends.  

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Summer 2022.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

             

