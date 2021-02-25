June Ehrich, age 97, of Birchwood, WI, died peacefully on February 24, 2021 at Woodstone Memory Care in Rice Lake.
She was born on July 11, 1923 in Chicago, IL to William and Helen (Schoenke) Krieg. She graduated from Farragut High School in Chicago where she met Bud. They were married on June 1, 1946 at St. Andrews Church in Chicago. In the early years, June worked as a secretary for Sears in the complaint department. Subsequently, she worked in the Prospect Heights post office as a clerk.
Bud’s job took them to Clinton, Iowa, Palatine, Illinois, Brookfield, WI and Long Grove, IL. During this time June was active in her daughters’ lives teaching Sunday School, leading Brownie and Girl Scouts, and helping with other school activities.
June and Bud retired to Birchwood in 1984. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she and Bud helped build the sanctuary. She was treasurer of the Women’s Guild for 21 years, quilted and worked on the memorial garden for many years.
June enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts, and her many friends.
June is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Elaine and Kevin Ploessl of Birchwood, WI and Ellen Ehrich of Chicago, IL; two step grandchildren, Nick and Luke; nieces and nephews and all of her wonderful loving friends. June was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; parents, William and Helen Krieg and a brother, Bill Krieg.
Private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI, with Rev. Dan Tabor officiating. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
We would like to thank the wonderful, caring members at Woodstone Memory Care and Lakeview Hospice Care for taking such great care of June.
