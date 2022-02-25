June Brunette died Friday, February 18, 2022, resting peacefully at Cambridge Sr. Living in Rice Lake. She was born May 21, 1929, to Arnold and Nora Strand in rural Rice Lake, WI.
After graduating from High School and attending college, June married Thomas Brunette on March 25, 1950. They moved to New York where June worked for Pratt & Whitney. In 1955, they moved back to Rice Lake. June worked at the Rice Lake Grocery Company and then for many years at UW Center, Barron County Campus, where she held many positions in the general office and in the Admissions Office. She helped many students with their scheduling and financial aid planning as well as helping the instructors with class scheduling and grades each semester.
June loved gardening and her home was known for its many perennial gardens. In later years, her husband built a greenhouse for her where she started many vegetables for their large vegetable garden. She also loved baking and at the holidays made several Norwegian cookies and treats that she served at home and at the college. June participated for many years at the local Food Pantry, assisting in whatever help was needed. She loved to travel. Her favorite was the trip to France with the French class.
We will miss the love she shared and her smile. She is survived by her son, Greg (Shari), sister-in-laws Sandy (Brunette) Cuzzo, Doris (Brunette) Henrich, Lavonne Brunette, and several nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Brunette, her brothers and their spouses, Roger (Irene) Strand, DeWayne (Alice) Strand, Nels (Betty) Strand and her parents Arnold and Nora Strand.
There will be (was) a Funeral Service at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake on Tuesday, March 1, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation at the church one hour before.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals is assisting with all arrangements. We would like to thank the Cambridge Staff and St. Croix Hospice for all of their love and support.
To plant a tree in memory of June Brunette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.