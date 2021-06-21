Julie Symond, 55, of Shell Lake died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at her parents home in Birchwood after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 14, 1965 in Rice Lake to Joseph and Sandra (Thompson) Uchytil.
Julie was raised near Haugen, attended Holy Trinity Catholic School in Haugen, then graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1983. Julie lived in Fridley, MN, where she worked as a secretary for five years, before returning to the area. She married Chris Symond in 2000 and they had two sons, Sam and Seth. In 2008, Julie embarked on a grand adventure, opening and operating the "Sarona Jewels, My Favorite Things" gift shop on Main Street in Shell Lake. Julie enjoyed spending time at her cabin on Spooner Lake, spending time with family and socializing with her many friends.
She is survived by her children, Sam and Seth Symond, both of Sarona; her parents, Joe and Sandy Uchytil of Birchwood; her sister, Carol Uchytil of Brill; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends, especially her longtime friend, Gloria Vieths of Lindstrom, MN. Julie was preceded in death by her brother, Pat.
A celebration of Julie's life will begin with the sharing of memories at 1:00 p.m. and social hour until 4:00 p.m. on July 31, 2021 at Klopp's in Shell Lake. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
