Judy Nielsen, 76, passed away Jan. 11, 2021 at Brentwood Memory Care in Rice Lake, WI.
Judy was born on Jan. 27, 1944, to Milton and Marie Markison in St. Paul, MN. She married Gary Nielsen on June 11, 1967. They lived in Goch, Germany and New Richmond, WI, before settling in Chetek, WI. Judy taught elementary school in Colorado Springs, CO. and Germany before teaching in the Cameron School District. She was an active member of the Dovre Lutheran Church.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Gary; children, Douglas (Brooke), of Union Grove, WI, and LeAnn (Matt) Shilts of Cameron, WI; grandchildren, Greta Nielsen, Katie Shilts, Sonya Nielsen, and Reese Shilts; sister Elaine (James) Peters; nieces and nephews.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Marie Markison and her brother, Wayne.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brentwood Memory Care, Mayo Hospice and Dr. Lindsay Berkseth of Mayo Clinic Health Systems.
In lieu of flowers, any memorials will be donated to progressive supranuclear palsy research.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.
