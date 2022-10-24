SMITH, Judy Ann, 74, of Cumberland and formerly of Rice Lake was born September 22, 1948 and died October 19, 2022 in Cumberland.

Applyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments