Judith Marie (Olson) Friess of Rice Lake Wisconsin left this world on July 1st, 2021 at age 84.
Judith (Judy) was born to Gilbert and Helen Olson (Lehman) on June 20, 1937. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother David Olson.
Judy graduated from St. Olaf College and began her teaching career in Circle Pines Minnesota. She retired from teaching to begin raising her family. She was proud to regain her teaching license and restart her teaching career in her mid-forties. Judy was a kind and caring person who had the unique skill of connecting with everyone she met. She was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church and it played an important role in her life. She was an avid gardener and bird watcher. In fact, she served as ‘gardening consultant’ to her children even in her final days. Her love of cards in general and bridge in particular was well known. She loved cooking and family gatherings. Judy instilled all of these passions in her children and grandchildren. There isn’t a family event without everyone cooking, talking about gardening and, of course, playing cards.
Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Herman Friess; her children: Gregory Friess (Michelle), Elisabeth Alder (Jeffrey), Cynthia Traczyk, Jane Friess (Diane) and her six grandchildren, Gilbert (Thuy-An), Jacob, Helen, Ryan and Zachary.
Visitation was held on Friday, July 9th, 2021, 4:00-6:00 p.m. Appleyard's Home for Funerals 19 W. Messenger Street, Rice Lake, WI 54868 (715) 234-6400. Memorial service was held at Bethany Lutheran Church Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Bethany Lutheran Church.
