Judith Larson, 74, of Rice Lake and Cameron, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Grace Woodlands Adult Care Home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Judy was born on April 13, 1947 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin the daughter of Patricia (Elwood) and Paul Larson.
Judy had been a longtime resident of the Cornerstone Adult Group Home in Cameron and Northwoods Gable Adult Group Home in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. She enjoyed singing and dancing, polka music, having a cup of coffee with her friends and visitors and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling; she had visited many places and a few were Alaska, South Carolina and trips around Lake Michigan.
Judy leaves to celebrate her memory, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia and Paul Larson and her brothers, Dana A. Larson and Craig D. Larson.
There was a visitation for Judy at the Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek on Tuesday, August 17th from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A graveside committal service will be held on Wednesday, August 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Plain Cemetery, Chetek, Wisconsin.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.