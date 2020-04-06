Joyce Elizabeth Kezer, age 85, passed away at Agrace Hospice in Madison on March 30, 2020. She was born in Rice Lake, WI on February 16, 1935 to the late Howard and Laura (Garrison) Lund. She attended and graduated Washington High School in Rice Lake; class of 1953. She was united in marriage to Eugene “Gene” L. Kezer on Jan. 16, 1954; he preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2019. Joyce and Gene settled in Mazomanie in the 1960’s after Gene’s work brought him to the Badger Army Ammunition Plant.
Joyce raised her children at home in Mazomanie. Once the children where school age, Joyce went on to work for Graber/Springs Window Fashions in Middleton for over 20 years’ retiring in 1997. She raised her children; “family first”, and was always supportive of her children and grandchildren, rarely missing any of their school or important events. When not spending time with her family she would often be hunting for her next bargain at local thrift stores, working on jig saw puzzles, or making sure her garden was weed free.
Joyce is survived by her, children, Mikel (Sharon) Kezer, Dixie Biser, Wes (Barb) Kezer; 6 grandchildren, Wendy (Tim) Grinde, Keith Kezer, Mardi Biser, Andrew (Camille) Kezer, Mathew Kezer, Zachary Kezer; 2 great-grandchildren, Caleb and Hannah Grinde; sister, Mae (Will) Cross; sister in-law, Elizabeth Broome; brother in-law, Jerry Barnes. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Gene, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven; two sisters in-law, Doris West and Ardis Barnes and brother in-laws Jim Broome and Ray West.
A Celebration of Joyce’s Life will be held at a later date.
Joyce’s family would like to thank Dr. Janelle Hupp and the caregivers at Agrace for the wonderful care Joyce received.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.