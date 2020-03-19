Joyce Prock, 58, of Springbrook, WI passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland. She was born August 23, 1961, in Madison to Herman and Della (Fleuter) Schnoor. She was married to Bill Prock.
Joyce grew up working on the family farm in Verona, WI. Oftentimes she would proudly boast that she was as strong as any man. She developed a strong work ethic in her youth which carried on throughout her adult life. From backbreaking manual labor to long hours bar tending, she was never afraid to roll up her sleeves and rarely shied away from a difficult task.
Joyce had a servant’s heart: whether willing to drop everything to lend a helping hand; remembering the birth date of practically everyone she met; or hand selecting thoughtful gifts and care packages, oftentimes prepared months advance, she cherished taking care of friends and family.
Joyce treasured the time she spent with her nieces and nephews and had a deep love of children. She was a lifelong baker, known for delicious baked goods and her world-famous caramel rolls. She also enjoyed going treasure hunting at local yard sales and thrift stores.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Bill “Wilbur” Prock; daughter, Shelene Flood; son-in-law, Joah Flood; and sisters, Peg Raleigh, Betty Ninedorf, Judy Schnoor, Kathy Smith, and Jackie Knallay. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Della Schnoor; her two brothers, Gary Schnoor and Jim Schnoor, as well as her beloved ward, Benny Beschta.
A Celebration of Joyce’s Life was held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake, WI. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Madison, WI at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home is serving the family.
