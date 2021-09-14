Joshua Sprenger, age 39, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his home.
He was born on June 23, 1982 in Waite Park, MN to Leon “Butch” and Cindy (Masters) Sprenger. Josh graduated from the Eden Prairie High School in Eden Prairie, MN in 2000. Josh recently worked for Image Graphics and F&G Products in Rice Lake. He was married to Sarah Einberger on September 5, 2009 in St. Bonifacius, MN.
He loved doing graphics, rock collecting, watching movies, building items - and would try any new projects, exercising, biking, playing and being with his kids, playing board games - especially cribbage.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Sprenger of Rice Lake; three children, Katelynn, Andrew Joshua and Emily; his father, Butch Sprenger of Wayzata, MN; his mother, Cindy (Bill) Tutko of St. Bonifacius, MN; two brothers, Nathan (Julie) Sprenger of St. Bonifacius and Ben Sprenger of Montrose, MN; grandparents, Bob (Jean) Masters of Spicer, MN; a nephew, Wyatt; a niece, Tori. Preceded in death by grandparents, Charlotte Masters & Florian and Alyce Sprenger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Church and for one hour prior to the service. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
A gathering will be held in Minnesota at a later date.
