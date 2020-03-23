Joseph Fall, 89, of Barron, died March 18, 2020. He was born December 26, 1930 in Reeve, WI to Anna and Carl Fall. He attended the Jones Creek School in Vance Creek Township and was a member of the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church of Clayton. He married Clarice Whitmore on June 11, 1960, in the Dallas Lutheran Church. They moved to Barron where they built their home on the river, raised their family and lived their entire married life.
Joe served the Barron County Highway Department for 34 years and retired in 1989. He enjoyed his job in all types of weather and was especially proud of the new roads he helped build around the county. After retirement he worked at Fall Electric in Clear Lake and greatly enjoyed the days with his brother and nephews. As a young man, Joe worked on the family farm in the town of Vance Creek and also ventured to Washington State and worked for a contractor for a short stint.
Since 1974, Joe’s health placed challenges in front of him. He always figured out how to navigate and continue forward. “Every day is a great day” was one of his favorite statements. His family is forever grateful for his positive attitude – especially in the last two years following Clarice’s death.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Jo (John) Evans and Marcia Fall (David Peterson) of Wenatchee, WA; twin granddaughters (his pride and joy), Annika and Maren Peterson; brothers, Peter (Diane) Fall, Clear Lake, WI; Walter (Sharon) Fall, New Richmond, WI and sister, Helen Falkenthal, New Richmond, WI; as well as many beloved sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and especially nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Clarice Fall; his parents; brothers, Alex, Mike, John, Matt and sister, Olga.
A private burial occurred at Wayside Cemetery in Barron, Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Dove Health Care Rice Lake, Mayo Hospice Team, church friends Gayle Larson and Carol Matthys for the care and friendship during these past two years. You truly made a difference.
Memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church Barron or Holy Trinity Orthodox Church of Clayton, Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice, or Dove Healthcare Community Foundation.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
