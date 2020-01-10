Jolene Kay Baribeau, age 51, of Rice Lake, WI died on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home.
She was born on September 27, 1968 in Rice Lake to Jerry and Jeanette (Deering) Baribeau. Jolene graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1987 and loved working with children.
Jolene was a beautiful, pure soul who loved everyone, was always concerned about everyone and loved going out for a nice meal. She was always happy and smiling. Jolene will be truly missed by her family and her beloved dog, Phoebe. She had a special trait about remembering everyone’s birthdays and their ages.
She is survived by her parents, Jerry and Jeannie Baribeau; a brother, Joel (Carrie) Baribeau; nieces, Stephanie and Katelyn; a sister, Joanne (Mike) Nelson; nephews, Robert, Luke and Clay. She was preceded in death by a niece, Faith Nelson; her grandparents, Ray and Molly Baribeau and Frank and Mary Deering.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church on Friday.
