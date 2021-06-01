John Victor Gargulak Jr. age 96, of Birchwood, WI, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Rice Lake, WI.
He was born on June 29, 1924 in Rusk County, WI to John and Agnes (Smazenka) Gargulak. John attended school in Prebram, WI in the Town of Wilson. John served in the United States Army in the Pacific theater near the end of WWII, afterwards spending a few years in Korea “helping” the occupying Japanese back to Japan. John was a survivor, surviving WWII, likely by dropping of the atomic bombs, he survived being shot through the stomach deer hunting in 1976, and later in life had his heart restarted several times. John was married to Joanne Endwick on September 13, 1952 in Dobie, WI. John owned and operated Gargulak Tree Farm for many years.
John was a community icon in Birchwood. He was very active in the community in many ways, but most particularly helping the Lions Club with the Bluegill Festival. His Christmas tree and logging activities were also well known. He received several awards from the state for his tree farm, of which he was very proud.
Travel was one of his most cherished activities, and if you asked him about a trip, he would be glad to tell you every detail. Hunting was also one of his great skills with family and friends. John loved to work, invest, drink beer and talk with people.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Gargulak of Birchwood; 4 children, Sue (Dennis) Rohlik of Birchwood, Debra (Scott) Woolfrey of Arden Hills, MN, Steve (Mary) Gargulak of Birchwood and Jerry (Jodi) Gargulak of Ringle, WI; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane; his parents, John and Agnes Gargulak; a brother, Frank Gargulak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM Saturday, May 29, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Birchwood, WI, Father Adam Laski officiating, with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery in Birchwood with Military Rites accorded him by the Birchwood American Legion Post. Visitation will be held from 9-11AM Saturday at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. John’s Catholic Church or Birchwood American Legion Post.
