...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Polk, Barron, Rusk and Chippewa Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of mixed precipitation and snow is
also possible. Total snow amounts will be less than an inch.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
John Jorstad, age 70, of Dallas, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 at his home following a brief illness. He was born March 15th, 1951 to Robert and Alpha (Berg) Jorstad. He was raised in Dallas and graduated from Barron High School in 1969. He then attended UW-River Falls where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Land Management. On July 3rd, 1975, he was married to Elizabeth “Betty” Rydberg at Cumberland. John went to work for the family business, Jorstad’s General Store, in Dallas and was a third generation owner. Betty joined him working the business in 1980 until their retirement in 2001. They then purchased a cabin on the Fort Peck Reservoir in Montana. John enjoyed many happy years there doing what he loved best, hunting and fishing with family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Betty; brother, Larry (Lana) Jorstad; sister, Mary (Ted) Bensen; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
