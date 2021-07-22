John Richard Olesczuk, age 84, of Rice Lake, WI, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Rice Lake.
He was born on July 6, 1937 in Gile, WI to Karl and Sophie (Kurrilla) Olesczuk. John graduated from Hurley High School in 1955 and then graduated from UW Superior with a B.S. and Masters Degree in Education. He worked for the Rice Lake School District for 34 years in Elementary Administration and retired in 1994. John was married to Patricia Olson on December 21, 1963 at the Chimney Rock Lutheran Church in Eleva, WI.
John was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church and Rice Lake Golden K. He enjoyed musky fishing on the Chippewa Flowage and deer hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Olesczuk of Rice Lake; a son, David Olesczuk of Sun Prairie, WI; two grandchildren, Peyton and Thomas; nephews, nieces, and close friends from Gile, WI. He was preceded in death by parents, Karl and Sophie Olesczuk; three brothers, Ralph, Raymond and Edward.
A celebration of his life will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, with interment in the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake, Rev. Peter Muschinske officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.
