John Depoister Jr., age 61, born on April 8, 1960, died Sunday, January 23, 2022 with his loving family by his side. John was a very quiet and private man, but he had the gift to gab with anyone he would meet. He enjoyed cooking, reading, motorsports and traveling. His family was his world especially when the grandchildren entered his life.
John was a member of the Birchwood Fire Dept. for 19 years, Trustee and President of the Village of Birchwood and worked at many places throughout his life.
John was born and raised in Momence, IL to John and Sara Depoister. He attended Momence School District through his school years graduating in 1978. That is where he met his High School Sweetheart and later his wife of 41 years, Kathy. John and Kathy moved to Birchwood in the early 80’s for a quiet life with their two sons.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Prairie Depoister; a son, Justin (Bailee) Depoister; three grandchildren, Jaymison, Jazlynn and Jaeleigh; his mother, Sara and stepfather, Noel Gatlin; and a sister, Jolene Stipp of Manteno, IL; extended family, Nicole Depoister, sister-in-law, Tedi (Tony) Lewis; brother-in-law, Tracy (Carolyn) Prairie, sister-in-law, Susan (Frank) Iacono, sister-in-law, Katie (Scott) Birkholz; brother-in-law, Richard (Cathie) Prairie; many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by a son, Joshua Depoister; father, John; and stepmother, Karen Depoister; sister, Dawn; grandparents and in-laws, Wayne Prairie and Roberta Prairie (Jeffrey).
Please join John’s family and friends at a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 5, 2022 between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. at Mary’s Bluegill Bar and Reception Hall in Birchwood, WI.
