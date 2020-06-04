John Gardner, age 79, of Rice Lake, WI died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, WI.
He was born on October 9, 1940 in Rice Lake to Ralph and Ethel (Berger) Gardner. After graduating from the Rice Lake High School in 1958 he entered the United States Army and served during the Vietnam Era and was later honorably discharged. John was a civil engineer for Cooper Engineering and Associates for many years.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting during his life. John loved his 1926 Model T car where he was in the Aquafest Parade for many years.
John Gardner is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Larry & Carol Gardner of Beldenville, WI; a nephew, Brad Gardner; and a niece, Lori Demulling.
A private family graveside service and Military Rites will be held at the Meadow Creek Cemetery in Rice Lake due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Appleyard's Home for Funerals, 19 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.