John Osborn, age 80, of Shell Lake, WI died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake.
He was born on June 9, 1939 in Loves Park, Illinois. John was the golf course superintendent for Butternut Hills Golf Course in Sarona for many years. If you knew John you probably have heard a joke or two of his and know that he was extremely proud of his granddaughters. He always wore a smile and knew how to make people feel special.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Lesa Osborn of Sarona, WI; two granddaughters, Lauren and Carly; two sisters, Darlane Davis and her family, and Lavonne Kendal and her family.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
