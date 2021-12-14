John Kokesh, age 64, of Rice Lake, WI, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
He was born on January 4, 1957 in Amery, WI to Edmund and Caroline (DeLawyer) Kokesh. At a young age, his mother passed away. On his 6th birthday, his father remarried Mary Melloh. He was very excited that he got a new mom for his birthday! Growing up on a hobby farm north of Rice Lake, he developed a strong work ethic and a wealth of mechanical skills while working alongside his father. For a short period of time, John and his father owned and operated Kokesh Construction.
Throughout his life, he traveled as an over the road truck driver, seeing several parts of the country. John had a passion for operating heavy equipment and used those skills to teach and lend a helping hand to people throughout the community that he called friends. He also loved to ride his Harley Davidson.
One of the many ways John will always be remembered is for his big heart and never saying no to a friend in need.
He is survived by his siblings, Mary (Butch) Hendricks, Lynn (Tim) Bliek, Lora Cobb and Roxane (Randy) Amans; as well as many nieces, nephews, a community of friends, and an amazing care team. He was preceded in death by his mother, Caroline; father, Edmund; step mother, Mary; a brother-in-law, James Cobb; nephew, Tyler Cobb.
Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake. Visitation will be held at 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, December 17 at Appleyard’s.
