John Fred Sieh, passed away suddenly on Janu- ary 27th, 2021. John was born in Duluth, Minnesota on February 10, 1956 to the parents of Nancy (McClean) and Roderick Sieh.
John’sstoried careerincluded assignments with the 23rd Infantry, the Physical Security Support Element-Berlin, the 5th SFG(A), and the 19th SFG(A). Additionally, during his time in Special Forces, John was instrumental in the establishment and instruction of the SOTC and SFARTAETC programs at the USAJFK- SWC. After leaving the 5th SFG(A), John accepted a position as a civilian instructor for the Special Operations Forces of the United Arab Emirates Special Operations Command.
During his career, Master Sergeant Sieh was awarded thirty-four commendations for initiative, achievement and valor including a Bronze Star Medal for actions during Operation Desert Storm (Iraq), Meritorious Service Medal for Operation Summer Return (Somalia) and the Bronze Star Medal and Joint Service Commendation Medal for Valor during Operaion Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan).
John’s experience included 21 years in the U.S. Army (19 of which were in the Army Special Forces) and 20 years as the Owner, Director and Master Trainer of a world- renowned training and advisory company (The TATSOR Group) specializing in providing cutting edge training to the military, law enforcement and corrections profes- sional.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christine Sieh (Robinson) and step children, Matthew and Caroline Robinson. John also leaves behind many wonderful cousins with whom he shared lasting memories of growing up on the dairy farm and lake of Rice Lake, WI. John was completely selfless and touched so many lives in Special Forces, law enforcement and the correctional community. He was the definition of a hero and mentor, a true patriot, leaving behind a true legacy and will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 4th, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Anglin Funeral Home in Dover, Tennessee. A chapel service will be held on Friday, February 5th at 11:00 a.m. at the Anglin Funeral Home Chapel. The burial service with full military honors, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday February 5th at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery West, 5817 Fort Campbell Blvd. Hopkinsville, KY.
In lieu of owers, please make contributions in John’s name to Tunnel to Towers, a won- derful charity helping veterans and their families.
