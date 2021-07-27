John DeRosia, 61, of Dallas died, on July 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 8, 1959, in Superior, WI to Gene and Joan (Sunderland) DeRosia. He was married in Barron, WI on July 23, 1988, to Susan Hadlock.
John was a hard and dedicated worker and enjoyed his journeys driving truck for over 30 years. He was a man of many talents, traits, and skills. While he enjoyed his job, his family was his true driving force. He loved his family and his wife of 33 years. John thoroughly enjoyed telling and sharing ghost stories with his family; the bigger the reaction the better. His grandchildren were his partners in crime but never left them to suffer the consequences alone.
John was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, much to two of his family members’ dismay. He looked forward to hunting and fishing every year with his family and friends. He had a special bond with his sisters. John would always make sure that they were safe and in line. He was their protector and hero.
John is survived by his wife, Susan; six children: Sarah Epstein, Eric (Candi) DeRosia, Crystal (Kevin) Woodall, Josh (Katie) DeRosia, Amanda (Christopher) Weise, and Ashley (Mikey) Huebner; 13 grandchildren: TJay, Kaden, Amara, Connor, Tristian, Avante, Aryana, Alex, Max, Lydia, Jax, Bentley, and Tyson; seven siblings: David (Faye) DeRosia, Alan DeRosia, Vicki DeRosia, Cathy (Bill) Jaglowski, Robbin (Denny) Erickson, Gail DeRosia-Stish, and Janice (Dan) Swenson; mother-in-law, Elinor Hadlock; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Joan DeRosia; infant sister, Elizabeth DeRosia; nephew, Codie Routley; and grandson, Brody DeRosia.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Skinner Funeral Home - Cumberland with Chaplain Dennis Fowler. Burial will be in Wayside Cemetery in Barron at a later date. Visitation will be from 11:00-1:00 p.m. Following the service there will be a luncheon at the Clinton (Poskin) Town Hall.
A special thank you to the Marshfield Hospice Team, specifically Amy Jo, Lisa, and Angie for their tender love, care, flexibility, and compassion.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
