On June 29, 2022, John Anthony Gronski, age 65, aka “Buckshot,” of Rice Lake, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family, after a long, hard fought battle against pancreatic cancer. He was born on November 2, 1956 to John and Florence (Skrupky) Gronski in Rice Lake. John attended K through 12 in Cameron and graduated from Cameron High School in 1974. Out of high school he entered the work force. John worked for a few local companies over the years that included Birchwood Manufacturing, Johnson Truck Bodies, United Building Centers (UBC) and Cameron School District. He married Judy Haynie in 1978. They had two children together, Melissa (Missy) and Nicholas (Nick). He married Kelli Shannon in 1986. They had one child together, Samantha (Sammi). He married Rita Ritcher, the love of his life on May 9, 2021 at their home. John enjoyed being outdoors and doing several activities that included cutting wood, hunting, fishing, gardening, lawn care, and making maple syrup with friends. He liked to beat everyone in cards (except for TIC). He liked to listen to polka music along with dancing and attending an occasional polka dance. He had a great sense of humor and like to play pranks/jokes or sharing his sarcasm especially at the expense of others or to make someone laugh. He was an avid sports fan! The ESPN, MLB or NFL networks were always on the TV. He especially liked the Milwaukee Brewers, the Green Bay Packers and knew several stats of players and teams. He loved betting quarters against his mom on the Brewer vs. Twins games! But he also liked to watch golf, NASCAR and WWE (if that’s even a sport). He played basketball in high school. After high school he enjoyed playing slow pitch softball league and tournaments with friends and family. John was quite handy, he liked to fix things such as small motors and building things. He loved watching old westerns, FBI, Magnum PI, CSI, and Meat Eater television shows. He liked putting puzzles together with Rita. He loved eating anything chocolate, sharing treats with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews and having an occasional beer or cigarette. Most of all, he enjoyed helping and spending time with the people he holds closest to his heart!
John was preceeded in death by his father John Gronski, grandparents Anthony and Rose Skrupky, grandparents Adam and Katherine Gronski, brother-in laws Bradley Linder, Roger Erickson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.