Johanna Maria Beyries - May 15, 1929–April 28, 2022 (92+ years young) Johanna Maria Beyries (née Walter) was youngest of six girls born to: Susanna and Karl Walter. She was born in FFM-HOECHST (Franfurt), Germany.
During her school years, she learned Oxford English and was very proficient at it. She was 16 years old when she started translating for German/American troops and worked as a switchboard operator at Rhein-Main Air Force Base in Germany. During the Berlin Airlift, she met and married the love of her life, her American Air Force husband Charles. DuringCharles’ military career, theylived in Germany, Spain, California and Oklahoma then moved to Wisconsin after retirement in 1968.
Charles and Johanna had five children: Michael (Barbara) Beyreis, Rice Lake Wi. Susan Bellman, Rice Lake, WI. Patrick
Beyreis, Grand Rivers, KY. Gordon (Mary Lou) Beyreis, Interlachen, FL, And Tammy (Mary Jo) Beyreis-Heim, Milwaukee, WI., seven grandchildren: Tina, James, Shawn, Angela, Brittany, Alexandra and Ethan and numerous great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren.
Johanna was so very proud of her children and was always there (in the stands) to cheer them on at ballgames and events. As a Den Mother or Brownies and Girl Scout leader, she would transport them and their friends to numerous school functions, outings, camping trips, fairs, and competitions. During football season, she was a proud and loud Packer fan.
Johanna was predeceased by: Husband Charles, Son Michael, Parents: Karl and Susanna (Freund) Walter, In-Laws: Fred and Hattie (Schmitt) Beyreis, Sisters: Margaret, Gertrude, Rosel, Liesel, Aneliese and Brothers and Sister In-Law: Clayton, Joe, Freddie, and Ila Mae.
Her family will attend her interment at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. On May 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm.
