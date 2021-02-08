Jody Roy Mattson, age 56, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at his residence in Exeland, WI. He was born on September 27, 1964 in Braham, MN, the son of Roger and Beverly (Christianson) Mattson.
Jody loved sports, especially watching the Vikings and Twins. He was very active with Fantasy Football and was pretty good at it as well. He also enjoyed local sports and watching his grandson’s sporting events. Jody was very proud of his son Roger and his service in the military. He enjoyed fishing in his younger years and still was an active hunter. Jody appreciated nature and loved looking out over Lake Superior and Lake Windfall and he had a special place in his heart for Gooseberry Falls. Jody was a proud father and grandfather who loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his children, Cassandra (Kent) Nickell of Barronett, WI, Lisa (Mark) Saffert of Exeland, WI, Roger Mattson of Mora, MN and Sammi Jo Mattson of Mora, MN; his grandchildren, Austin Hagstrom and Jason Saffert; step-grandchildren, Justin, Kyle, and Amber Nickell; great-grandson, Keegan Nickell; his siblings, Pamela Foote of Iron River, MI, Jeff (Rachel) Mattson of Fridley, MN and Patricia Mattson of Sandstone, MN; his mother-in-law, Kathy Williams of Mora, MN; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Beverly (Clifford) Foote and Roger Mattson, Jody is preceded in death by his brother, Jamie Mattson and his father-in-law, Harlan Williams.
A celebration of Life service will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Open Arms Church, 406 Pine Street in Grasston, MN.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.bratley- nelsonchapels.com.
