JoAnn Frost, 88, of Mendota Heights, MN, formerly of Haugen WI, and originally of Long Lake, MN, left peacefully from home the evening of Friday, April 9, 2021. She was born September 25, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN to Clyde & Byrdie (Olsson) Robb, one of two children. After high school, Joey attended Principia College, then worked at General Mills. She was married in Lake Minnetonka on August 27, 1955 to Stan M. Frost.
JoAnn was a loving wife and mother, a dog-lover, who generously gave her time and energy to others. She was a strong, independent woman who ran the family business, Robb Motel in Long Lake MN for 35 years. Upon retiring to Haugen WI, she volunteered in the community senior center and especially enjoyed being a ‘grandparent tutor’ in the schools. Returning to Minnesota she volunteered at Lutheran Social Services, Thompson Park Senior Center, and continued her school tutoring. Joey was an inquisitive learner who loved to sing, with a zest for living. She will be dearly missed, by all those whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her sister, Jacqueline (Robb) Carp (Sorin) of Hollywood Florida; and her three daughters, Lynn (Dave) Jansen of North Liberty, IA, Tammie (Duane) Norton of Eagan, MN and Kristy (Tom) Griep of Highland Park, MN. Also by seven grandchildren, Josh, Jon, Cara, Alec, Greg, Julie and Douglas; one great-grandchild Alex.
Joey was preceded in death by her beloved husband Stan, and by grandson, Nicholas Griep.
Private family services will be held, and burial will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Washburn County Area Humane Society (WCAHS.com) or the Thompson Park Activity Center (www.tpac.tridistrictce.org).
