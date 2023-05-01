JoAnn Carol Ludke (Moen) aka Jo

There will be a memorial and funeral for JoAnn C. Ludke on May 6th at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake. Visitation from 9-11 am, funeral service at 11 and a lunch to follow.

