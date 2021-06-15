Joan Skolaski, age 89, of Rice Lake, WI, died Friday, June 4, 2021 in Rice Lake.

She was born on January 10, 1932 in Madison, WI.  Joan loved the Green Bay Packers, needlepoint, crafts and watching movies.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

A celebration of her life will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, with interment in Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake.  

