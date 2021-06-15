Joan Skolaski, age 89, of Rice Lake, WI, died Friday, June 4, 2021 in Rice Lake.
She was born on January 10, 1932 in Madison, WI. Joan loved the Green Bay Packers, needlepoint, crafts and watching movies.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
A celebration of her life will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, with interment in Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.