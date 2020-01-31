Joan Turner, 79, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died peacefully in the company of her family on January 26, 2020.
The family will receive friends for Memorial Services at 11:00 a.m. on February 8, 2020 at the Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia. Interment in the Rose Garden will follow immediately after.
Joan was born in Wisconsin on October 15, 1940 to Kenneth and Mary Shorey Borgen.
In the fourth grade, Spence developed a crush on Joan. At age 17, smitten by Spence’s great smile, Joan and he started dating. In June of 1961, Joan and Spence were wed in a lovely ceremony in Stanley, WI and were married for 59 years.
In 1963, Joan and Spence started a family in Anchorage, Alaska and together went on to raise two sons and a daughter (Warren, Mac, and Sue) before settling down in Columbia, Missouri. Joan was a member of UMW Eagle Circle and a member of Caring Circle Ministry.
Joan was awarded the Jackie Pfeifer Memorial Award in 2010 for Generosity and Kindness to Others by OOWA. This character is only one representation of an entire life of giving and caring for others as a 30-year RN with Boone Hospital. She was a truly amazing woman.
Joan enjoyed reading all sorts of sci-fi books, and I mean a lot. She had to be solely responsible for keeping the bookstores in business!
Along with Joan’s book reading, she really enjoyed her roses, landscaping and if you are lucky enough, you could get a homemade apple pie on special occasion — yummy!
In January of 2020, Joan was diagnosed with blood clots and later found it was caused by cancer and spent the next three weeks in Boone Hospital fighting symptoms.
In the end, Joan spent her last days with family and friends by her side. She went peacefully thanks in large part to her daughter-in-law Sheryl, who took wonderful care of her. Thank you Sheryl!
Boone Hospital Home Care & Hospice aided in making Joan’s final days ones of peace and comfort.
Joan is survived by her children, Warren (Lida), Mac (Sheryl), and Sue Martin (Frank); grandchildren, Brandy Knehans, Devon Baxter, and Kody Baxter, and great- grandsons, Spencer Connour and Gabriel Baxter.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: moumc.org/give and reference Joan Turner in the memo field.
