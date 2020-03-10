Joan Hodel was born March 16, 1940 to Harvery & Ella Larson at home on a chicken farm near Lykens, WI. The doctor was delayed because of a bad snowstorm, so she was delivered by her father. Joan passed away on March 6, 2020 just 10 days before her 80th birthday. Joan attended Pine Lake School, a one room country school, for eight years. She graduated from Osceola High School in May, 1958. Joan was baptized, confirmed and married at West Immanuel Church. She was united in marriage to LeRoy W. Hodel on January 7, 1961. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school and other church events. She was a co-leader for Explorers 4-H Club for several years, and enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening and many crafts. She was preceded in death by one son, Steve, her parents and grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins. Joan is survived by her husband of 59 years, LeRoy and one very special son, Scott; siblings, Gerald Larson (Kathy), Arvin Larson (Becky), Daryle Larson (Velma) and Janice (Larson) Schemberger (Richard); step-brothers, Roger Larson (Tammy), Ronald Larson (Rose), and Robert Larson (Marilyn). She is also survived by two aunts, Betty Bottolfson (Curtiss) and Blanche Larson (Virgil) as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was loved by many, and will be missed by everyone who knew her. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at West Immanuel Church in rural Osceola, WI.
A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church with burial at the West Immanuel Cemetery. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
