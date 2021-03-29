Joan Wertz, age 65, of Birchwood, WI, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
She was born on December 2, 1955 in New York to James and Joan (Anagnostis) Mulligan. Joni graduated from Valley Stream in New York, and then attended a Technical College in New York. She was married to Larry Wertz on December 2, 1984 in Birchwood.
She loved and enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. Joni enjoyed scuba diving, taught ballet and rode dirt bikes for Kawasaki.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kelly Wertz of Mondovi, WI; three grandchildren, Tarryn, Megan and Tyler; a sister, Susie Camp of Broken Arrow, OK; a niece, Christian (Thomas) McQuary of Broken Arrow, OK.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wertz in November 2020; her parents, James and Joan Mulligan; and a brother, Jimmy Mulligan.
Private family services will be held. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
