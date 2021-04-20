Joan Elaine (Bungartz) Krug, age 88, of Rice Lake, WI died Sunday, April 11th, 2021 at Our House Assisted Living in Rice Lake. She came into this world on October 12th, 1932, born to Ernest and Beatrice (Losey) Bungartz, the eldest of 5 children. She attended Widier Country School through 8th grade and then attended Cameron High School, graduating in 1950. After graduating, Joan and her cousin Isla moved to Loves Park, IL to look for work. In the fall, Joan moved to Minneapolis, MN and found work in the State Farm Insurance office where she stayed for 14 years. In that time she met a handsome man by the name of Leonard Krug through a mutual friend and he could Polka. It didn’t take long and she knew he was the one. They married on April 12th, 1958 and in 1963 the couple decided to move back to Wisconsin and give farming a try. Joan was all in for farming. She raised a huge garden, canned, froze, baked and was a wonderful cook. She also raised many chickens and tended her many flower beds. When she wasn’t busy, she enjoyed watching the birds and was a proud farmer’s wife. Joan’s faith in the Lord was her pillar. The little church at Strickland was really her home. She spent countless hours there serving her Lord by playing the organ, cooking, cleaning and making countless life-long friends along the way. She was a member of this little church from the time of her 1st Communion, continuing on to Confirmation, marriage and now her death. Her unending faith earned her the Pax Christi Award. She was a member of the Rosary Society, the prayer chain, the Holy Rosary Society and past President of the board. She loved every minute of her service regardless of the task.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard on December 19th, 2011; siblings, Jerome, Robert, Joe, Kathy; sisters and brothers-in-law, Johnnie and Mildred Krug, William Krug, Hank and Doris Schlichting, Bill and Maurine Gjovig, Gerald and Flo Rousseau, Delores Carriveau, Jerry and Jan McDaniel and Ray Weber. She is survived by her two children, Kathryn (Rance) Kaiser and Dan (Patty) Krug; grandchildren, Derek (Mandy), Rory (Brittany) and Tyler Grilley (Sarah Schmidt), Laura and Heather Brock, Kim Krug (Kevin) and Allison Krug (Mike); great grandchildren, Dawson Grilley, Easton, Camden and Finnley Grilley, Eve and Emmett Grilley, Celine Kelly, James Bryan, Mason and Brielle Mathews; sister-in-law, Bette Weber; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 17th at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in the Town of Strickland in Rusk County with Father Balaraju Policetty officiating and interment following at the Sumner Cemetery in the Town of Sumner, rural Chetek. Visitation will be held for the hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
