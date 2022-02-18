...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Some blowing snow is also possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Jill Dietz, 89, of Rice Lake died February 12, 2022, at Heritage Lakeside. She was born in Rice Lake, WI to Walter and Norma Dietz.
Jill had a huge heart that could be seen by all who knew her. She had a great love for babies, she was known to stop whatever she may have been doing to say hello to them. Her compassion extended into giving to a number of charities for infants and veterans, and gave to the Rice Lake Food Shelf and the Senior Center. Jill was a very active member of her church and held the positions of SunShine Lady, Historian, and Prayer Tree Leader.
She had a large circle of friends that she would call daily to check up on and offer words of encouragement. Most of all Jill loved every member of her family; she had the ability to make each one feel like they were precious to her. She always wanted to know how they were all doing and to hear what the latest adventure was.
Jill also had a passion for football; the Packers in particular. Her wealth of knowledge on the current teams’ stats would put the commentaries to shame.
She is survived by two sons, Michael (Susan) Dietz, and Kim (Virginia) Dietz; grandchildren, James Dietz, Diane Dietz, Karen Dietz, Jocelyn (Mark) Lovenburg, Cheryl (Pat) Birkeland, Barbara (Ryan) Steen and Katrina (Dan) McCarty; great-grand
children, Callie, Michael, Isabelle, Jessy, Quincy, Sophia, George, Isla, Liv and Cecilia; great-great grandchildren, Brayden, Kinsley, and Bradley; several cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Rice Lake Senior Citizen Center or the First United Methodist Church of Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be held in May at First United Methodist Church in Rice Lake. Burial will be in Meadow Creek Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
