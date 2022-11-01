Jerome Leonard Coon Sr., 83, passed away on October 23, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. He was born November 4, 1938, in Rice Lake, WI to Frank and Beatirce (Smothers) Coon.

He was married in Barron, WI on June 24, 1960, to Janet Langerude.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Coon, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments