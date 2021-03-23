Jennifer Larson-Lammers, 65, of Cameron, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Jennifer was born on August 13, 1955, in Rice Lake, Wis., to Donald Eugene Larson and Ila Mae Larson. She married Robert Lammers in 1976 in Rice Lake, Wis.
Jennifer worked various jobs, and provided loving support for her husband, children and grandchildren. Jennifer and Robert lived in Cameron, Wis., before moving to Rice Lake, Wis., then Eau Claire. WI and in recent years wintering in Tavares, FL; Jennifer enjoyed camping, cooking, baking, crafting, gardening, working on puzzle books, but most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was always looking to have a cookout and a party around the campfire, and it didn’t really matter if she knew you or not. She was a bright shining light that drew people in.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Joseph (Alisa) Lammers, of Rice Lake, WI, Jason “Jr” Lammers, of Rice Lake, WI; daughter, Gena (Raymond) Kaselau, of Eau Claire, WI; seven grandchildren, Raelynn, Dawson, Justice, Jaxson, Corgan, Brody and Everson; two close nieces, Pamela Frankenberg of Cameron, WI, Candace Moe of Browns Valley, CA.
Jennifer is preceded in death by her parents, Donald Eugene and Ila Mae Larson. She will be missed by so many, but she will be the best Angel looking down on us and protecting us all.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The cremation service was provided by Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish of Tavares, Florida on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.