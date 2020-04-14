Jeffrey Balog, age 64, of Stone Lake, WI died Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home.Jeffrey was born May 3, 1955 in Rice Lake, WI the son of Willard and Mildred (Koenig) Balog. In 1974 he joined the U.S. Army. In May 1981 Jeff was united in marriage to Judy Paine. They divorced years later but remained friends. Jeff worked for Louisiana Pacific until 1983 and then started his trucking career and became owner/operator of Balog Trucking until his stroke in 2009. He spent the rest of his days hanging with his brothers-in-law and several special buddies. Jeff loved fishing, trucking, his Harley and hunting. He enjoyed the time with his kids and grandkids who always made him smile.
He is survived by his mother Mildred Balog; son, Michael (Shelly) Balog; daughters, Angela (Gabriel) Santillan & Erica (Nick) Burri; five grandchildren; brother Bruce (Darlene) Balog; sister Jan (Vic) Johnson; 12 nephews & nieces.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father Willard; paternal & maternal grandparents; uncles Harold Balog, John Koenig & Morris Lystig; great aunt Iva Balog. Honorary bearers will be David Lee, Bill, John, Mark, Rick & Rob Paine, Paul Tahtinen, Chief & Kim Wagenbach.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
