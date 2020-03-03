Jeffrey Baker, 62 of Rice Lake passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020 at Marshfield Memorial Center, Marshfield WI. He was born January 30, 1958 to Thomas and Myrtle Baker in Idaho.
Jeff graduated in 1976 from Rice Lake High School and served in the Army for six years. He then worked at Amsco for over 20 years.
Jeff was very active coaching youth softball and basketball for many years.
He is survived by his mother, Myrtle Stephenson; sisters, Donna (Jim) Stillwell, Debbie (Mike) Bolin, Carla Gagner, Sandy Harelstad, Judy Federico; children, Melissa, Marcus, Matthew and Monte; grandchildren, Matthew and Kaylee and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Baker.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rice Lake Moose Lodge on Saturday March 7 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
