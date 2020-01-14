Jeffrey Strenke, 52 of Eau Claire, WI passed away on Friday January 10, 2020.
He was born on March 27, 1967 to Joe and Sue Strenke in Cumberland. Jeffrey graduated from Shell Lake High School and went to Vertibo College in LaCrosse. After graduating with a degree in art he moved back to the Cumberland area.
Jeffrey loved to hunt, fish, and garden as well as working on his art projects. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Jeffrey is survived by his dad, Reuben "Joe" Strenke of Spooner; his sister, Dawn (Rick) Swan of Shell Lake; two nephews, other relatives and friends. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, Sue; and grandparents.
There will be a Celebration of life for Jeffrey on Thursday, January 16, 2020 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor John Sahlstrom officiating.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
