Jeanne Lynn Tynor (Kubesh), 68, passed away at her home in Mesa, AZ on May 30, 2021. A loving mother, grandmother and wife, Jeanne was born January 8, 1953 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Francis and Louise Kubesh. While growing up, her family moved to Columbia Heights, Minnesota. After high school, Jeanne studied to be a home care aide and beautician. In 1976, she met the love of her life Bill Tynor. They married a year later and moved to Arizona with their son, Eric, in 1984. Jeanne managed a nursing home beauty shop in Mesa, AZ and loved styling hair for seniors and retirees, friends and family. She retired in 1999. Jeanne enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, visiting family and friends, traveling with her husband, and rooting for her favorite Arizona sports teams.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her mother Louise Kubesh (Karpowicz) and her father Francis V. Kubesh. She is survived by her loving husband Bill Tynor of Mesa, AZ, her son Eric (Lisa) Tynor of Chandler, AZ, her stepson Will Tynor on Mesa, AZ, her sister Marilyn (Otto) Shudlick of Coon Rapids, MN, her brother Richard (RaeLee) Kubesh of Coon Rapids, MN, her lifelong friend and honorary sister Sandie (Larry) Klemz of Mounds View, MN, her grandchildren; Trinity Tynor, Jamie Tynor, Victoria Tynor, Ash Tynor, Jason Munari, and numerous nephews and nieces for which she love and cherished so much.
A Memorial Service was held in Arizona on June 12, 2021.
A separate celebration of life for family and friends will be held Saturday, August 7th, 2021 at the Coon Rapids VFW Post 9625 1919 Coon Rapids Blvd., Coon Rapids, MN 55433. Please join us.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your local St. Vincent de Paul chapter or your preferred charity that assists the poor and hungry.
