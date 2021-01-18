Jeanette Berner, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan 11, 2021. She was born August 6, 1931, in Kenmare, ND the daughter to Ernest and Ivy Christensen. Her family moved to Minneapolis, MN in the early ‘40s and when she was around 14, a tall, scrawny boy moved in next door whom she took a fancy to and would find herself talking to him for hours on the stone wall that separated their homes. She graduated from Minneapolis Vocational Technical High School in 1949. The boy next door wouldn’t leave her alone as he became the love of her life. She married Richard Allen Berner on November 13, 1951 in Minneapolis, MN right before he enlisted into the Air Force where he served during the Korean War on the island of Okinawa. After his tour, he was stationed in Florida for two more years, where their oldest son David was born. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Spring Lake Park, MN where he attended the University of Minnesota, worked for the Tony company and she started to raise three more boys. In 1965, they bought Brown Sales and move to Rice Lake, WI to raise their boys and grow some roots. They were married for 25 years until his unexpected death February 12, 1976. Even though a young widow, she never remarried. We honor her for her love and respect for her husband, dedication to her family and as a stay-at-home mom for her boys. After her husband’s death she established a 20-year career as an Activity Director with Rice Lake and Cumberland Nursing Homes. As a longtime active member of the Rice Lake and Cumberland United Methodist churches, Jeanette enjoyed the camaraderie and kindness of the fellowship and ministries. She loved to dance, read, do puzzles, attend local plays, along with time well spent on the lake with her family and friends, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, David (Bonnie), Jon (Laurie-deceased), and Tom (Cheryl); nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joyce Slepica (Jim), and brothers; Leverne Christensen (Bernice), Melvin Christensen (Louise), Leonard Christensen (Margaret-Muggs), and son Jeffery Berner (Michele) along with daughter Carol Anne – (stillborn in 1956).
Due to the current pandemic, a private family interment will be held on Monday, January 25th at 2:00 p.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at United Methodist Church in Cumberland, WI.
The surviving family would like to thank all the staff at United Pioneer Home and Lawson Manor in Luck, WI for providing such fantastic care of our mother these last seven years. Your loving touch, dedication, kindness and respect has been a comfort and a blessing. We appreciate you all.
Gifts & memorials can be sent to:
Tom Berner
22030 Bergman Point Drive,
Frederic, WI 54837
