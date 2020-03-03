Jeanette Crawford, age 72 of Rice Lake, WI and formerly of Roberts, WI, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Mayo-Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
Jeanette was born Feb. 1, 1948 in Huron, South Dakota to Louis and Alice (Gallagher) Christensen. She was raised in Wolsey, SD and graduated from Wolsey High School in 1966.
Upon graduating from Northwest College of Commerce in Huron, she moved to the Twin Cities and worked at Cargill Inc., then later as a bookkeeper at Honeywell, Inc. in Minneapolis.
On Feb. 15, 1969, Jeanette married Dennis Crawford and together they settled in Roberts, WI. Upon the birth of their daughter Kelly in 1976, Jeanette became a full time mom, then re-entered the workforce in 1986 as an office assistant at Kuebker-Johnson IBA in Roberts. In 2006, both she and Dennis retired and moved to their new home in Rice Lake.
Jeanette loved playing athletics throughout her childhood, and while living in Roberts, played on the Roberts Women’s Softball team for over 15 seasons. She was a key contributor to that team’s numerous league and tournament championships between 1970 and 1985.
Jeanette also held a passion for her beloved Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, all MN/WI “border battles” and “March Madness” tournaments. She had a special place in her heart for every pet she’d loved throughout her lifetime.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her father, Louis Christensen and her mother, Alice (Gallagher) Christensen, both of Wolsey, SD; as well as a brother, Dennis Christensen of Gillett, WY. She is survived by her husband, Dennis of Rice Lake; their daughter, Kelly Crawford of Seattle, WA; siblings, Bill (Kathy) Christensen of Blaine, MN, Allen (Jan) Christensen of Iowa City, IA, Carol Yost of Plano, TX; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jeanette’s life will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7th, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI.
Memorials preferred to the Humane Society of Barron County, 1571 Guy Ave., Barron, WI 54812, (www.hsbcshelter.com/donate).
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com.
