AIR QUALITY ADVISORY WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES MADISON WI RELAYED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWIN CITIES 1200 PM CDT TUESDAY AUGUST 3, 2021 ...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE NORTHERN HALF OF WISCONSIN UNTIL 12 PM WEDNESDAY AUGUST 04... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Wednesday, August 4. This advisory affects people in Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Vilas, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Price, Oneida, Forest, Marinette, Polk, Barron, Rusk, Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee, Oconto, Door, St Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Clark, Marathon, Shawano, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Outagamie, Brown, and Kewaunee counties. Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada is currently impacting northern Minnesota and Wisconsin and is expected to slowly spread east-southeast today into Wednesday afternoon. Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result in air quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level over this period. Sensitive groups include children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov