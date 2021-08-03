Jean Carol Hill, 86, of Barron WI passed away July 29, 2021.  Jean was born in Brill WI to William and Irene (McGill) Hill on January 5, 1935.

Jean grew up on the farm in the Brill area.  She continued to live at home until her father's passing at which time she moved to the group home of Bud and Sue Hansen.  There she found a new family for the last twenty-five years of her life.  Jean enjoyed puzzles, reading, and the occasional outing with other residents of the home.  

Jean is survived by cousins and friends.  She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Irene Hill and her brother, William Hill.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11am at Skinner Funeral Home-Rice Lake with Pastor Frank Distad officiating.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and burial will be at Nora Cemetery immediately after the service.  


