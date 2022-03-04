...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Polk, Barron, Rusk and Chippewa Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of mixed precipitation and snow is
also possible. Total snow amounts will be less than an inch.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Jazmine Anderson-Robertson, age 15, of Rice Lake, WI, died February 26 at her home.
Born on December 29, 2006 her life touched many lives. Jazmine was raised by her grandparents, Bill and Wendy Huehn and they would have assemblies in high schools to bring awareness to students on shaken baby syndrome. She loved going camping, loved the wildlife, going swinging, hearing loud Harley Davidson Motorcycle pipes, listening to country music, watching Dora the Explorer and was the Under Armour queen.
