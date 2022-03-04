Jazmine Anderson-Robertson, age 15, of Rice Lake, WI, died February 26 at her home.

Born on December 29, 2006 her life touched many lives.  Jazmine was raised by her grandparents, Bill and Wendy Huehn and they would have assemblies in high schools to bring awareness to students on shaken baby syndrome.  She loved going camping, loved the wildlife, going swinging, hearing loud Harley Davidson Motorcycle pipes, listening to country music, watching Dora the Explorer and was the Under Armour queen.

To plant a tree in memory of Jazmine Anderson-Robertson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments