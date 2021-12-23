Janice Richter, age 71 of Burnsville, passed away on December 16, 2021. Jan was a longtime employee of the city of Bloomington.  Preceded in death by her mother, Carol, and infant brother, Jerome. She is survived by her father John; brothers, Jim (Heidi), John (Bobbie Jo), and Pat (Regina) Richter; and sister, Connie (Willie) Fischer; also by many nieces and nephews. Jan was a good friend to all and a lover of animals. Her warm personality and selfless friendship will be deeply missed. Funeral service was held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave S., Burnsville (952-894-5080) with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Rice Lake, WI. Memorials preferred to the Humane Society or animal rescue of donor’s choice.

Condolences:

www.whitefuneralhomes.com

 952-894-5080      

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Richter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments