Janice Richter, age 71 of Burnsville, passed away on December 16, 2021. Jan was a longtime employee of the city of Bloomington. Preceded in death by her mother, Carol, and infant brother, Jerome. She is survived by her father John; brothers, Jim (Heidi), John (Bobbie Jo), and Pat (Regina) Richter; and sister, Connie (Willie) Fischer; also by many nieces and nephews. Jan was a good friend to all and a lover of animals. Her warm personality and selfless friendship will be deeply missed. Funeral service was held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave S., Burnsville (952-894-5080) with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Rice Lake, WI. Memorials preferred to the Humane Society or animal rescue of donor’s choice.
Condolences:
952-894-5080
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.