After a two-year battle with cancer, Janet Joan Liesenfelt (Farlow) of Sarona, died peacefully on January 25, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI at the age of 85.
Jan was born on June 2, 1934 to Samuel and Roberta (Thompson) Farlow in Bottineau, ND. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO and graduated with her teaching degree from North Dakota State University. After starting her teaching career in North Dakota, she took her talents to Rockford, IL, where she met Harold “Hal” Liesenfelt. They were married on August 17, 1958.
Jan and Hal established a home in Hoffman Estates, IL, where they raised two daughters. Janet worked as a substitute teacher, school bus driver, and sales clerk at JC Penney’s. Summers were spent at the family retreat on Long Lake in Sarona, WI. In 1988 retirement called, allowing Jan and Hal to permanently locate to their summer home.
During her “Up North” years, Janet was enthusiastically involved in a variety of clubs and activities. She was part of the Rice Lake Fortnightly Club, WELCA, Long Lake Lutheran Church Choir, and the Red Cedar Chorus of Rice Lake. She also enjoyed boating parties, reading, playing cards, and knitting. In addition she provided knitted items for her family and friends. Jan created more than 300 comfort shawls for hospice care. To escape the cold, Jan and Hal spent 29 years wintering in Myrtle Beach, SC. Janet was a very special person and her family and friends will continue to have wonderful memories of her bubbly personality and great sense of humor.
Janet is survived by her husband of 61 years, Hal; two daughters, Jill (Scott) Swanson of Eau Claire, WI and Jody (Rick) Kumlien of Stoughton, WI; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a niece and three nephews; as well as many cousins and their families. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Samuel Farlow; and many cousins.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 10:00 til 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Long Lake Lutheran Church followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. and luncheon. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Long Lake Lutheran Church Choir (W3114 Church Road, Sarona, WI 54870) or the Birchwood Food Pantry (P.O. Box 201, Birchwood, WI 54817). Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
