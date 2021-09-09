Jane Eschenbaum, loving wife, mother and grandmother died at home with family on September 4, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Edward George (EG) Eschenbaum, of 61 years, her son William, two daughters Karen (Scott) Amundson and Linda (Michael) Berry, as well as five grandchildren, one great grandson and her brother Ted (Trish) Raymond.
Jane was born on July 30 1938 in Albany New York to Eleanor and Ted Raymond. A graduate of Gilbert School in Winstead CT, she received a three-year diploma from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in New York City. In 1991 she graduated cum laude earning her bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire. She worked for Barron County Health as a public health nurse for several years.
Jane and EG began their life together in Oak Park, Illinois, eventually settling down in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to raise their family for the last 41 years.
Jane always had a smile and taught all who knew her the meaning of determination. Her strength and courage in dealing with health issues over the years were truly remarkable. She loved the outdoors from skiing and ice skating, to swimming and floating in the lake. Later, flying kites and tending gardens became her favorite ways to relax. Jane was creative, whether it was knitting, sewing, designing homemade cards or making jewelry, there was very little she wouldn’t try. She learned refinishing, caning, and reupholstering with family antiques. Jane enjoyed reading, word puzzles, and playing bridge with friends. She was an active member of Rice Lake’s Fortnightly Club.
Jane will be interred at the Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI in October with a family celebration to follow.
Memorial gifts in Jane’s name may be made to MMC Rice Lake Hospice, 1700 W. Stout St., Rice Lake WI 54868 or Rice Lake Senior Center, 12 West Humbird St., Rice Lake, WI 54868.
