Jana Kay Schneider

Jana Schneider, age 74, of Rice Lake, WI passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Thursday, October 21st, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Jana was born on June 7th, 1947 in Viroqua, WI to Cecil “Chuck” and Emogene (Tryggestad) Lombard. She grew up in Greenwood, WI, where she met her future husband, Jerrold “Jerry” Schneider, and graduated from Greenwood High School in 1966. Jana and Jerry married in 1967 and initially settled in Eau Claire, WI, later moving to Rice Lake, WI in 1981, where they built their current home on the lake. Jana worked at Indianhead Medical Center, which later became Marshfield Clinic, in Rice Lake, WI, most of those years as an x-ray technician, retiring in 2012. Jana was a woman of great faith who loved the Lord and loved people, always looking for the good in others. Her spunky personality brought a lot of joy and laughter to those around her and she was always quick to participate in a witty give and take. Of great importance to her were her beloved husband, Jerry, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anyone who knew Jana learned quickly that she genuinely cared about them and what she wanted most was for them to spend eternity with Christ. She survived cancer and a major health crisis eleven years ago and shared her healing testimony with all. Jana was a member of Towering Pines Church in Cameron, WI where she played the piano. She spent countless hours faithfully playing hymns and worship music each week. Jana enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hunting, canoeing, camping, skiing, running, biking and, during the latter part of her life, spending time with her grandchildren. In addition, she loved baking and her special Christmas treats were looked forward to with great anticipation by her family.
Jana is survived by her husband, Jerry Schneider of 53 years, her children, Kristell Miller (Gregory), Matthew Schneider (Kelly) and Nathan Schneider (Nicole), her brothers, Randy Lombard (Monica) and John Lombard; along with seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chuck Lombard and Emogene Phillips, as well as two brothers, Charles and Richard Lombard.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30th, 2021 at Rice Lake Assembly of God Church in Rice Lake with Pastor Lauren Orchard officiating. A public visitation will be held at the church starting two hours prior to the funeral at 9:00 a.m. A burial service will follow the funeral with a reception dinner to follow back at the church.
**Guests are respectfully encouraged to wear face masks and abide by physical distancing recommendations to decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Please do not attend any of the services if you are experiencing any COVID symptoms. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas.
