James Seemann was born to William and Eileen of Cameron. Jim lived his whole life in Cameron. Worked for Allied as a mechanic.

Survived by two daughters and one son.

A celebration of life will be held at Ben & Maggie's in Cameron from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on June 6th. 

