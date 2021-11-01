Jim Brock, formerly of Cameron, was born April 15, 1961 in Madison, WI to Mary and Henry Brock. Jim passed away peacefully at his winter home in Florida on October 28, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
As a former mechanic, Jim appreciated classic American muscle cars and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. A lifelong Green Bay Packer fan, he truly enjoyed a good Sunday football game with friends. Jim enjoyed spending the summer at the campground, having bonfires with friends, loved playing cards, woodworking, and being outdoors. More than material things, Jim adored his friends and family, but especially loved being called “Bumpa” by his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by the love of his life, Cindi Anderson, his children, and grandchildren; his brother, Jerry (Sue) Brock; two sisters, Pam (Randy) Steele and Debbie (Kevin) Rainey; many nephews and nieces; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mary and Henry Brock.
A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date.
