James Rohlik of Fall Creek, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 20th due to complications related to cancer. He was surrounded by love poured out to him by family. His legacy will be honored by all who knew him.
Jim was born to parents, James F. Rohlik and Ethel Rohlik (Drost) on September 16, 1954 in Shell Lake, Wisconsin. As the younger brother to four sisters, he led a childhood of adventure while exploring the woods and lake, achieving Eagle Scout rank in Boy Scouts, playing baseball and basketball, running a paper route, serving mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and being with his friends.
After graduation, Jim earned a business degree from UW-Eau Claire.
He stayed in Eau Claire, setting down new roots and starting a family. Jim became a Walgreen’s store manager at the Birch Street location, then was employed by SignArt where he worked the remainder of his career as a sales consultant.
While he wasn’t working, Jim enjoyed, above all else, spending time with loved ones. Some of the many activities that made him happy included being at the deer shack, walleye fishing, playing cards, watching baseball, taking naps, wood working, reading, singing in the church choir, and playing with his grandkids. Jim was generous with his life, enjoying opportunities to give his time to help others. In his happiest moments, he would be seen surrounded by friends and family, enjoying a meal, telling stories, and laughing. If those around him were enjoying themselves, he felt his greatest satisfaction.
Jim is survived by his wife, Brenda Rohlik (Schowch); two sons, Will (Sarah) Rohlik of Chippewa Falls and Charlie (Diana) Rohlik of Eau Claire; stepchildren, Brandy (Mick) Navratil, Eau Claire, Windy Santa Cruz of Minneapolis, and John Santa Cruz of Eau Claire, as well as grandchildren Nolan, Amelia, Mallory, Audrey, and Greyson. He is also survived by his loving sisters, Ruth Ann (Mick) Hoar, Duvall, WA; Bobbi (Gene) Vavra, Rice Lake, WI; Shannon (Robert) Tobin, Montgomery, IL: and Eloise (Phil) Sylla, Trego, WI, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Jim wanted to be remembered with smiles, laughter, and love. In lieu of flowers, consider honoring his memory by spending time with someone you love, enjoying a cup of coffee, watching a sunrise, listening to the sounds of nature, singing a song, or making someone laugh.
The Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with arrangements. Visitation will be there on January 20, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire, WI 54703, with a luncheon to follow the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.